Royal Moroccan Navy Stops Migrant Attempt to Hijack Cargo Ship



The Royal Moroccan Navy is reporting that it thwarted an attempt by migrants to take control of a cargo ship and divert it to the Canary Islands. The incident took place off the southern coast of Morocco and is the latest in an increasing flow of Africans attempting to reach the Spanish islands.

The cargo ship which was only identified as being registered in Liberia issued an alert on Monday, November 4, which was received by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Rabat. The ship reported it was in the Atlantic approximately 68 miles west of Tan-Tan, in southern Morocco.

According to the statement from the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the ship was being threatened by a group of migrants. It is unclear if they had been rescued and taken aboard, but the navy reported they were demanding to be taken to the Canary Islands. They said the migrants planned to divert the ship.

Two Royal Navy units with a commando team on board were dispatched. They boarded the unidentified vessel and were able to free the crew without incident. The report said a total of 54 migrants were taken into custody and handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for processing in the Port of Tan-Tan.

It is the latest incident in an increasing flow of migrants from Africa into the Canary Islands. Spanish officials reported in October over 32,000 migrants had reached the Canary Islands so far in 2024, up almost 40 percent over the same period in 2023. Charities estimated to Reuters as many as 150,000 people were preparing to make the trip. It is believed that many of them are attempting to use the Canary Islands as a means of gaining entry into Europe.

The flow of migrants to the Canary Islands is reported to be the fastest-growing route although the total numbers remain far below those attempting to cross the Mediterranean into southern Europe. The distance between Tan-Tan and the Canary Islands is just 120 nautical miles, and authorities said favorable sea conditions in the Atlantic fueled a surge in the attempts to reach the islands this fall.

Morocco reports it has increased its efforts to combat human trafficking and irregular migration and to protect its long Mediterranean and Atlantic coastlines. The Navy reports it is cooperating with other countries including Spain to prevent illegal and unsafe migration.

