Royal Caribbean Orders Sixth Edge Class from Chantiers de l'Atlantique

Cruise ship construction orders continue to be placed as the industry reaches new heights in its growth. Royal Caribbean Group announced the order for the sixth ship of Celebrity Cruises’ Edge class, which also becomes the third firm order along with two options placed by the company in less than 12 months.

The new order, which is contingent upon the customary conditions including financing, is for a cruise ship scheduled for delivery in 2028 built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique in France. No details were announced other than saying it will be a sister ship to the still under construction Celebrity Xcel scheduled to enter service in November 2025.

The shipyard launched the class in 2018 with the Celebrity Edge followed by Celebrity Apex. The design was enlarged for the second group ships starting with Celebrity Beyond which are 141,420 gross tons with a capacity for 3,260 passengers. Construction of Celebrity Xcel was marked with a keel laying ceremony in June 2024. Xcel is being built with engines designed to use three types of fuel making the ship the line’s first methanol-capable ship pending future alterations. It was not specified if the next ship will also be methanol-capable.

The class is known for design innovations including the use of a straight stem, extensive glass, and a unique cantilevered platform that rises on one side of the ship. It also changed stateroom designs moving the window to the hull line and incorporating the balcony into the cabin in a design called Infinite Veranda staterooms.

The fourth ship of the class, Celebrity Ascent was introduced in November 2023. The line reports there will be further advancements in the design of the ship entering service this year. It also says there will be additional design innovations with the ship ordered today.

"Celebrity's Edge Series redefined premium travel at sea, blending groundbreaking design and unforgettable guest experiences," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “Each ship in this award-winning series has set a new standard for the industry, and Celebrity Xcel, sailing later this year, is no exception.”

Today’s order follows a February 2024 agreement with Chantiers de l’Atlantique to build a seventh Oasis Class ship for Royal Caribbean International also due in 2028. The prior ship of this class, Utopia of the Seas (236,473 gross tons) was delivered in 2024.

Royal Caribbean International also placed an order with Meyer Turku in August 2024 for the fourth ship of the Icon class due in 2027. That order also has two options and came before the company takes delivery of the second ship of the class Star of the Seas (250,000 gross tons) in 2025 and an unnamed third sister ship in 2026.

Royal Caribbean Group highlights its newbuild pipeline currently includes a total of eight ships on order. The company’s joint venture TUI Cruises Mein Schiff is currently building two LNG-fueled cruise ships at Fincantieri in Italy. The company is also rumored to be preparing an order for a new smaller class of cruise ships to replace aging 90,000 gross ton cruise ships in the Royal Caribbean International fleet.

The largest cruise companies have each moved in the past year to enhance their orderbooks after a lull following the pandemic. Carnival Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings each placed large orders which will fuel the expansion of the industry in the second half of this decade and into the early 2030s.

