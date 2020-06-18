Research Into 5G Teleoperated Logistics and Transport Gets EU Grant

By The Maritime Executive 06-18-2020 04:55:21

A new international research project, the 5G Blueprint, is investigating how teleoperation can be used to make transport and logistics more efficient.

Made up of a public-private partnership from the Netherlands, Flanders, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, the 5G Blueprint has been granted a subsidy of €10 million by the European Union to investigate how transport and logistics can be made more efficient with the aid of remote control (teleoperation) technology – including across borders.

The project with commence on September 1, 2020, and run for three years. A consortium of 28 members, including The Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, the Flemish Department for Mobility and Public Works, the port authorities North Sea Port and Port of Antwerp, the business community and the academic sector, will participate in the effort to develop new standards for teleoperations.

Teleoperation of vehicles and vessels

The project will investigate how exchanging real-time data to and from vehicles, between terminals and vehicles and between vehicles and their head offices can contribute to greater efficiency in the supply chain and help mitigate driver shortages. The aim is to be able to remotely steer and support vehicles and vessels.

This is expected to not only improve the accessibility of the North Sea Port (Vlissingen, Terneuzen, and Ghent) to Antwerp logistics corridor but also to increase employment and strengthen the competitive position of that area. New 5G telecommunications technology will be one of the tools used.

New standard and working method

The 5G Blueprint project will also investigate digital technologies and telecommunications. The project will look at safety, costs, and benefits, division of responsibilities, collaboration, and standardization.

The insights and lessons gained from the research will be applied to operations in the local region while the goal is to also create a new standard and working method as a blueprint for other areas and sectors.