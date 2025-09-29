Report: Russian Frigate Collided with Tanker During Ukrainian Drone Attack

A Russian news outlet purports to have obtained an internal Russian Navy document showing that one of Russia’s guided missile corvettes was seriously damaged while maneuvering to avoid a Ukrainian drone attack in August. The Russian Navy is claiming the vessel remained operational after damage while performing “combat tasks,” although the report claims more significant damage.

The vessel is the missile corvette Vyshny Volochek, part of the Buyan-M Class Project 21631. It is reported to be an 850 long ton displacement vessel commissioned in 2018.

On the night of August 8, the corvette was operating in the Temryuk Bay of the Azov Sea when, at 0400 local time, the report says it was ordered to make a hard turn to port after radar operators reported multiple drones in the airspace. Approximately six minutes later, the warship hit the Turkish-owned product tanker Nazan. The 4,600-dwt tanker is flagged in Panama.

Pictures from the leaked report from structural damage to the hull and internal frames. It is unclear how much damage the tanker received during the collision. Ukrainian media is saying the corvette was under pressure from their attack, causing it to undertake a risky maneuver.

The timing of the incident corresponds with a report from the Russian Ministry of Defense claiming that 31 drones were shot down on August 8 over the Sea of Azov and an additional 11 drones over Crimea.

Ukraine’s military intelligence released a video on August 28 claiming an attack on a Buyan-M Missile corvette also in the Sea of Azov. It is unclear if it was the same vessel or another one of the class.

After this latest report, Ukraine is saying it is clear evidence that it is putting strong pressure on the Russian Navy. It says that it demonstrates the effectiveness of its drone attacks.