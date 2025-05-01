Report: Houthis are Detaining and Threatening Vessels in Ras Isa Port

Multiple reports are coming from Yemen that the Houthis have been denying permission for vessels to depart the Ras Isa port complex in the two weeks since U.S. forces attacked the oil terminal facilities. The UK Maritime Trade Operations which monitor the region said today that it has been able to validate the reports.

An unspecified number of vessels are in the anchorage at Ras Isa with AIS signals appearing to show at least a dozen tankers and several bulkers. Both Russian and Turkish diplomatic sources acknowledged that they had vessels near the port when the U.S. forces struck on the night of April 17-18. The U.S. Treasury Department as part of its sanctions announcement this week named three vessels that had violated the expiration of permits and had unloaded petroleum products in the Houthi-controlled port.

UKMTO has validated reports that vessels in the anchorage have been denied permission to leave despite having UNVIM (UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen) clearance. The UN verifies that vessels are not carrying armaments or other weaponry to aid the Houthis.

According to the reports local authorities have demanded that some vessels move from the anchorage into the port and berth. There are reports of threats of violence and in at least one instance UKMTO is saying warning shots were fired. Other vessels are reported to have been boarded by armed personnel.

“These reported incidents reinforce the threat to vessels visiting Houthi-controlled ports,” writes UKMTO. It warns that the ships are “likely to be held or restricted from safely departing.”

Yesterday, April 30, the Russian Embassy in Yemen issued a statement confirming that a product tanker named Seven Pearls (53,714 dwt) was in the Ras Isa anchorage. The vessel which is registered in St. Kitts and Nevis reportedly suffered minor damage during the U.S. bombing. The Embassy said one crewmember is in a hospital and requires complex eye surgery while two other Russian citizens were slightly injured but in stable condition.

It said that 19 Russian crewmembers remain aboard the ship. The Embassy said the ship’s owner was working to evacuate the injured seafarers and remove the ship from Yemen.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry also reported that a Turkish-managed LPG Carrier, St. Oslo (29,121 dwt) is being detained in the port awaiting permission to depart from the Yemini port authorities. The ship which is registered in Panama is reported to have 17 Turkish sailors onboard.

Another unconfirmed Turkish media report said an unnamed fuel tanker operated by a Turkish company sustained minor damage while it was in the port unloading. It is said to have four Turks including the captain and 22 Indian crewmembers aboard. The media report said the ship attempted to leave the port but was denied permission by the group controlling the terminal. They said no vessels at the terminal were being allowed to leave following the air strike. Ships they said were directed to wait in a designated area.

