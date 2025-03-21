Report: Germany Moves to Seize Russian Oil Cargo from Detained Tanker



More than two months after the German authorities rescued a stranded tanker in the Baltic reports are that the government has decided to seize the vessel and its cargo. The German news outlet Der Spiegel reports the government will confiscate the shadow tanker and its cargo rather than let it go.

The customs authorities started the legal confiscation on March 14 reports Der Spiegel after the government and various ministries had discussed how to handle the laden tanker. According to the report, the government decided on the action as a demonstration to Russia and the shadow fleet after the European Union sanctioned the vessel in February 2025 for violations of the G7 price cap on Russian oil.

The tanker Eventin (152,000 dwt) is loaded with approximately 100,000 tons of crude oil valued at over $43 million. Der Spiegel says the authorities are now planning how and where to offload the oil and what should happen to the vessel.

Eventin drew international attention in January when German response authorities deployed multiple tugs to rescue the stranded vessel . It was said to have lost power and navigation and to have been drifting in the Baltic off the coast of Ruegen, Germany. The vessel was brought to an anchorage and that’s where the story began to unravel.

Built in 2006, it became clear that the tanker registered in Panama was part of the shadow fleet servicing the Russian oil trade. It had loaded in Ust-Luga departing on January 7 with a declared destination of the Suez Canal. Three days later the vessel was drifting in the Baltic.

A review of its documentation showed it has been owned by the mysterious Laliya Shipping since May 2024 with no known address. The vessel was being managed out of Dubai. Reports link the tanker to Fractal Marine DMCC, the Dubai-based tanker firm also involved in the Russian trade.

Within days, the captain of the vessel reportedly filed for permission to depart Germany after the Federal Ministry of Transport was informed the engine had been repaired. The ministry however said that it was detaining the tanker and inspecting the vessel’s documentation. It also sent a sample of the oil for testing.

Russian officials told Reuters today that they have no knowledge of the vessel and its ownership. Der Spiegel reports that the state government in Germany is anxious to be rid of the ship and encouraging the federal government to act quickly.

