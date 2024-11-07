Renewed Strike Mandate for RFA Officers as Wage Dispute Continues



The long-running wage dispute for the officers, ratings, and shore personnel of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary is being renewed with a new strike mandate. The service which operates the support and supply ships for the UK’s Royal Navy has been in a pay dispute with the unions Nautilus Internation and RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) with both unions having staged the first-ever strikes against the government institution.

Nautilus International by law was required to re-ballot members to continue industrial action which began in June 2024 after it was first authorized. The union reports a 63 percent turnout, with 97 percent of members voting for action short of strike and 90 percent voting for strike action. By comparison in the prior vote, 60 percent turned out with 79 percent voting yes to strike action and 85 percent voting yes to action short of strike.

“The mandate for industrial action is now even stronger after the government's failure to put forward a serious pay offer,” said Nautilus director of organizing Martyn Gray. 'With this vote, our members have send the strongest possible message to the government – that they will no longer be ignored, and their hard work and dedication can no longer be taken for granted.”

Last year the UK government implemented a 4.5 percent pay increase for the RFA. The union demanded an increase based on inflation and a history of low increases. They contend that wages have shrunk by 30 percent in real terms since 2010.

Nautilus launched its first strike against the RFA on August 15 impacting vessels in the Far East, the Mediterranean, and those in and around the UK. Nautilus members staged protests near the Cammell Laird shipyard, Birkenhead, Whale Island in Portsmouth, and Portland. It was a one-day strike and followed less than a strike activity including refusing overtime.

The second strike came on Merchant Navy Day in the UK and coincided with ongoing strike action by the RMT, the union representing ratings at the RFA. The unions have coordinated their efforts both advance the position of the long-term ware disparity for those at the RFA.

The government indicated a willingness to speak but highlighted the broad financial challenges it faces. The unions had hoped to make progress on their demands with the new labour government formed by Sir Keir Starmer in July.

Despite staging the strikes and a protest at the Labour Conference, where members of the government convened to discuss policy, the unions remain at a standoff over wages for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. While highlighting the new mandate, Nautilus has not announced plans for its next strike or job action against the RFA.

