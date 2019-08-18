Renamed Grace 1 Raises Iranian Flag

file photo

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-18 17:59:33

The Grace 1, the Iranian tanker that has been detained in Gibraltar, has been renamed the Adrian Darya 1 and raised the Iranian flag in preparation for an expected departure on Sunday night.

Gibraltar refused a U.S. request to keep the vessel in detention after a Washington court issued a warrant for her re-seizure. Reuters reports that the Gibraltar government stated it was bound by E.U. law. “The EU sanctions regime against Iran - which is applicable in Gibraltar - is much narrower than that applicable in the U.S.”

Iran has said that it is ready to provide a naval escort for the Adrian Darya-1 if required.

British Royal Marines seized the Grace 1 in Gibraltar in July on suspicion that she was carrying oil to Syria, an ally of Iran, in violation of European Union sanctions.