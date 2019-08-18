224
Renamed Grace 1 Raises Iranian Flag
The Grace 1, the Iranian tanker that has been detained in Gibraltar, has been renamed the Adrian Darya 1 and raised the Iranian flag in preparation for an expected departure on Sunday night.
Gibraltar refused a U.S. request to keep the vessel in detention after a Washington court issued a warrant for her re-seizure. Reuters reports that the Gibraltar government stated it was bound by E.U. law. “The EU sanctions regime against Iran - which is applicable in Gibraltar - is much narrower than that applicable in the U.S.”
Iran has said that it is ready to provide a naval escort for the Adrian Darya-1 if required.
British Royal Marines seized the Grace 1 in Gibraltar in July on suspicion that she was carrying oil to Syria, an ally of Iran, in violation of European Union sanctions.
Last Thursday, the U.S. State Department said that it will use an anti-terrorism law to deny visas to seafarers who work aboard vessels carrying Iranian oil.