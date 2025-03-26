Rejuvenation of Brooklyn Marine Terminal Proceeds with $18M Investment



The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has executed three maritime infrastructure-related contracts valued at $18 million as part of the plan to upgrade port operations at the Brooklyn Marine Terminal. It is part of a larger vision for the “Harbor of the Future” announced in 2024 that calls for increasing capacity in the Port of New York and creating a new “blue highway” for freight and commerce in the city.

NYCEDC reports it is committed to redeveloping the terminal and container port. As a first step, it signed contracts for the removal of four out-of-service cranes across Piers 9A and 10, and the purchase of a new electric Ship-to-Shore (STS) crane to serve the Red Hook Container Terminal at Pier 10. Additionally, Pier 10 will receive crucial fender repairs to protect the pier from future vessel damage.

“After decades of disinvestment and inaction, now the real work begins with an initial $18 million investment bringing this maritime port into the 21st century,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “This is a significant step forward for this 122-acre site and represents early signs of what’s to come as we reimagine the Brooklyn Marine Terminal to its full potential.”

In May 2024, the mayor along with New York Governor Kathy Hochul mapped the future vision including an initial $95 million investment by the state and city. NYCEDC now is spending an initial $18 million. This includes $15 million for a new electric STS crane, $2 million for fender repairs to Pier 10, and $1 million for the demolition and removal of four out-of-service cranes.

Demolition and removal of the four out-of-service cranes will take place from April to August 2025 by Atlantic Coast Dismantling (ACD). The two cranes on Pier 9A are diesel-operated, over 50 years old, and are inaccessible due to the unstable condition of Pier 9A. The two cranes on Pier 10 that will be removed were damaged during superstorm Sandy, a near hurricane-force storm that hit the area in October 2012. The removal of these cranes will provide space for a new electric crane and the 3,000 tons of steel from the four removed cranes will be recycled by ACD.

Liebherr USA has been contracted to deliver the new all-electric ship-to-shore crane to serve the Red Hook Container Terminal at Pier 10. The crane will be designed, manufactured, and delivered from Irish-based Liebherr Container Cranes, taking approximately two years, making the new crane operational in Spring 2027. Pier 10 is also receiving a fender, fender pile, and chock and wale repairs and replacement to ensure the longevity of Pier 10 and protect the physical integrity of the pier from berthing ships and barges, repairs are anticipated to go from May to September 2025.

“After decades of decay and disinvestment at the Brooklyn Marine Terminal, these contracts are a small but meaningful step toward delivering a modern, all-electric, maritime port that activates our Blue Highway network and advances New York City's Harbor of the Future,” said NYCEDC President & CEO Andrew Kimball.

NYCEDC reports that over the past eight months, it has regularly engaged with the task force, advisory groups, and the community to build a shared vision for this site.

“In the last nine months, NYCEDC has done more for this port than has been done for the last several decades,” said Red Hook Container Terminal President Mike Stamatis.

In the coming weeks, the Brooklyn Marine Terminal Task Force will vote on a Vision Plan outlining the future of the site, which will include reinvestment for a modernized maritime port and a vibrant mixed-use community to serve Red Hook and Columbia Street Waterfront District.