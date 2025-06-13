Regent Seven Seas Cruises Plans $25,000 a Night Cruise Ship Suite



With the luxury segment of the cruise industry booming, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced plans for the ultimate suite at sea, a $25,000 a night sleeps six Skyview Regent Suite. The line which has already been known for its extravagant suites and ships outfitted with marble and golden chandeliers, looks to raise the bar another notch on the definition of luxury at sea.

The new suite with be atop the Seven Seas Prestige, a new 77,000 gross ton cruise ship that started construction in March 2025. The ship is being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy as the first new class of ships for the brand in a decade. Owners Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has ordered two luxury ships for Regent Seven Seas Cruises as well as two ships for its Oceania Cruises brand and four ultra-large cruise ships for Norwegian Cruise Line.

"At Regent, we are committed to setting new standards in ultra-luxury travel, and the Skyview Regent Suite is a true embodiment of that promise," said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "At nearly 9,000 square feet, this breathtaking two-level suite delivers the most exclusive and elevated experience at sea, complete with every imaginable luxury included in the voyage fare.”

Master bedroom of Regent's new extravagant suite

The cruise line is calling the new suite “the largest all-inclusive, ultra-luxury cruise ship suite in history.” It will be 8,794 square feet including a 3,700 square foot wraparound balcony. It will have two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a living room, an in-suite dining area, and features ranging from a personal gym and sauna to a private in-suite elevator. Decor will feature a floating natural stone staircase as well as sculptural leather wall elements in the grand foyer. Passengers will enjoy butler service and a private car with a driver and guide in each port.

The cruise ship will feature similar luxuries throughout its 12 suite categories which will accommodate a total of 822 passengers. Other suites include two-level Skyview Suites, also with private in-suite elevators, and Grand Loft Suites. Due to enter service in December 2026, Seven Seas Prestige also features seven specialty restaurants and a total of 11 dining options.

We're excited to invite you behind the door of the most exclusive address at sea: The Skyview Regent Suite. Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet, this two-story palatial suite is the crown jewel of Seven Seas Prestige™. Learn more https://t.co/T4ivketHwv #ANewLegacyBegins pic.twitter.com/ogF33EpZkv — Regent Seven Seas Cruises (@regentcruises) June 11, 2025

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is no stranger to extravagant suites. On the prior class of cruise ships built by Fincantieri starting with Seven Seas Explorer in 2016, the line introduced its 4,443-square-foot Regent Suite. It also sleeps up to six with two bedrooms and two-and-one-half bathrooms but is just 3,000 square feet of interior space with a 1,300 square-foot wraparound veranda and a glass-enclosed solarium sitting area. It also has a personal sauna, steam room, and treatment area. For the Seven Seas Splendor, it boasted of a $200,000 hand-crafted bed for the suite. The cruise line highlighted when it launched the Seven Seas Splendor and in 2023 on the Seven Seas Grandeur (each 55,500 gross tons for 750 passengers) that the Regent Suite would be priced at $11,000 per night based on double occupancy.

The line noted that the Regent Suite is nearly twice as large as the average American home. They said it was 20 times larger than the average cruise ship stateroom.

The luxury segment of the cruise industry is growing with more entrants coming to the market. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection took delivery this month on its second newbuild Luminara (46,750 gross tons). Fincantieri also recently floated the first of two yacht cruise ships for Four Seasons. Due to start service in 2026 it will be 34,000 gross tons carrying 220 passengers. Orient Express Sailing Yachts is also due to launch service in 2026 with Orient Express Corinthian with 16,145 square feet of sails and accommodating 110 passengers.

Other luxury brands are also continuing the build out of their fleets. MSC’s Explora Journeys takes delivery on the third of its six ships in 2006. Viking which already has 10 ocean cruise ships in service has nine more on order and operates two expedition cruise ships as well as its fleet of river cruise ships.

With demand strong for unique experiences presented in luxurious surroundings, the luxury segment of the cruise industry is expected to continue its growth.

