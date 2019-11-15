Red Ensign Group Warns of Superyacht Crew Welfare Issues

By The Maritime Executive

The Red Ensign Group (REG) will be bringing a focus on yacht crew welfare to the upcoming Superyacht Forum in Amsterdam next week. A REG-led seminar on Monday will look at all aspects of crewing, including mental well-being. The group dominates flag state services for the large yacht industry, and its safety codes set the standard for many yacht builders and operators.

Cameron Mitchell, director of the Isle of Man Ship Registry is leading the session on crew welfare. "It’s clear that mental health and well-being are challenges that face every industry but the Red Ensign Group is aware of the increasing incidences of crews experiencing poor mental health," Mitchell said. "The challenge of being away from home, the challenge of instant information being available, the challenge of long hours and a lack of socialisation are all believed to be adding to the weight of pressure on crews."

"The REG has the technical capability to work with yacht builders on practical design solutions to make accommodation more conducive to the mental well-being of crew working on board. It’s also about encouraging our owners to develop innovative solutions to improve the crew’s surroundings and facilitate access to available resources on physical and mental well-being," said Cameron. "We want to encourage owners to create a space where people actually want to work and live. Not only is this a moral obligation, it also makes good business sense to care for the crew’s wellbeing. Increased levels of well-being will improve crew retention and enhance the reputation for the yacht, owner and the Red Ensign."

A panel of surveyors from across the four REG members attending the Superyacht Forum will be taking part in a second session on regulatory matters. Julian Smith of the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands will be on the panel.

"This is a real opportunity for us to engage with builders, designers, crew and other industry stakeholders and just as importantly for them to hear from us," he said. "We will be updating them on current issues and exploring future possibilities in the industry. The REG continues to remain relevant, approachable and collaborative without compromising safety.’