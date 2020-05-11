Record Container Load Departs China for Europe on HMM Vessel

File photo By The Maritime Executive 05-11-2020 03:08:53

The world’s largest container ship, the HMM Algeciras, has departed China on its maiden voyage to Europe with a world’s record container load.

The shipment is said to be further evidence of China’s progress to resume manufacturing operations after the interruptions in the first quarter of 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus. In recent weeks, there had been some doubts in shipping circles of the ability to fill the ship and maintain service based on the global pandemic and its impact on the world’s economy and global trade.

After naming ceremonies at the DSME (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering)’s Okpo shipyard in Geoje, Korea, the 24,000 TEU-class containership HMM Algeciras made calls at Busan where it loaded 7,156 TEUs and then proceeded to Ningbo, Shanghai, and Yantian, China.

The vessel departed China on May 8, 2020, carrying 19,621 TEUs, which surpassed the previous record of 19,574 TEUs held by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company’s MSC Gulsun, which had ben launched in the summer of 2019.

HMM Algeciras is operated by HMM, formerly known as Hyundai Merchant Marine, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Registered in Panama, the ship has a length of over 1,300 feet. HMM Algeciras will be deployed on Far East Europe 4 (FE4) service with a routing from Qingdao to Busan, Ningbo, Shanghai, Yantian, through the Suez Canal to Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, and London, before returning via the Suez Canal and Singapore.

HMM maintains this operation in cooperation with Hapag-Lloyd, ONE, and Yangming, which are members of The Alliance, one of the world's largest shipping alliances. HMM has plans to deploy twelve 24,000 TEU-class vessels currently under construction at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and Samsung Heavy Industries.



