Quick Response Saves Fisherman From Sinking Vessel off Gloucester

Last week, the U.S. Coast Guard saved the crew of the fishing vessel Miss Sandy when the vessel began to flood off Gloucester, Massachusetts. Efforts to combat the flooding were unsuccessful, but all were rescued before the vessel went down.

On Friday, the crew of the Miss Sandy sent a mayday at a position seven nautical miles off Gloucester Harbor. In windy, rough conditions, the vessel began taking on water and was flooding rapidly, with four to five feet of water in the engine room. Dangerous exhaust fumes began to fill the space, according to Coast Guard Sector Boston.

Within 30 minutes, the cutter William Chadwick and response boats from Station Gloucester were on scene, along with local partners and good Samaritans. The Coast Guard crews attempted to dewater the vessel and get it under tow towards Gloucester Harbor, but they could not keep up with the flooding. The tow was cut to ensure that the sinking fishing boat wouldn't take down the cutter with it, and Miss Sandy sank towards the bottom in 160 feet of water.

Images courtesy USCG Sector Boston

All crewmembers were rescued, along with one NOAA observer. “The whole response was fantastic,” Good Samaritan skipper Capt. Al Cottone told the Gloucester Times. “It’s just a shame it had to end that way.”

"Had this incident occurred farther offshore or in more severe weather conditions, the situation could have been far more dire," the Coast Guard said in a statement. "This mission highlights the lifesaving dedication of Coast Guard crews and the importance of preparation and safety gear in New England’s harsh winter waters."

