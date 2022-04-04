PSA Singapore Becomes Sole Container Terminal Operator at Halifax

Courtesy PSA

Terminal operator PSA Singapore is expanding its footprint in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where it runs a large container facility at the south end of the port. The agreement makes PSA the sole operator of container terminal space at the port.

PSA's Atlantic Hub terminal has been upgraded over the past two years to increase its handling capacity and allow larger vessels to call. In 2021, it received the first 16,000 TEU boxship ever to call on the East Coast of North America.

To add more space and consolidate operations, PSA has purchased the Ceres Halifax terminal from NYK Line. The site can handle boxships of up to 8,000 TEU in size, and it adds more railhead capacity and ro/ro capability for PSA Halifax.

“PSA Halifax’s Atlantic Hub was our group’s first coastal terminal investment in Canada and we are pleased . . . with the addition of Fairview Cove terminal, which will allow the port to further expand its service offerings and transform it from a coastal to a global hub port," said Tan Chong Meng, the CEO of PSA. "We look forward to greater collaboration with the Halifax Port Authority, CN Rail and other partners, as we seek to extend Halifax’s hinterland to new markets."

“Halifax is a port that can handle the large vessels and focuses on operational efficiency. This new operating model will allow PSA Halifax to capture new efficiencies which will ultimately help drive more cargo through our international gateway," said Thomas J. Hayes, the chairman of the Halifax Port Authority.

The government of Canada is also investing in the port's container operations. Via its National Trade Corridors Fund, Canada is allocating more than $5 million for a new container examination facility, which will help speed up inspection efficiency. The Halifax Port Authority is matching the investment with a $6.4 million commitment.