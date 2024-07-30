Protestors Want Gibraltar to Turn Away OSG Tanker Carrying Fuel for Israel

A political firestorm is brewing in Gibraltar and neighboring Spain as a US-flagged tanker, Overseas Santorini, reportedly carrying military fuel for Israel, was seeking a port for bunkering. The Overseas Shipping Group (OSG) tanker arrived off Gibraltar Tuesday night despite the ongoing protests but it is unclear if it will be permitted to bunker.

Protestors singled out the US-owned tanker Overseas Santorini (51,662 dwt) over the past few days as the vessel was making its way from a refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. Reports said it has approximately 300,000 barrels of military fuel aboard. British politicians allege the vessel regularly makes the run between Texas and the port of Ashkelon, Israel.

Pro-Palestinian protestors staged a march with 150 people at the offices of the Spanish government on Saturday in Algeciras calling for the authorities to turn the vessel away. Reports are that the tanker was planning to bunker in the Spanish port, but over the weekend the destination on its AIS signal changed to Gibraltar. The British authorities in Gibraltar confirmed on Monday that they had received a routine request from the tanker to stop in Gibraltar for bunkering.

Activists were calling for support from dockworkers, port workers, traffic managers, boaters, sailors, fishers, and ferries to all support the effort to prevent the vessel from making the port call. On Monday, they were joined by a Spanish politician who called for the national court to issue a detention and inspection order if the Overseas Santorini entered Spanish waters.

A group of 18 British politicians who are members of parliament also signed a joint letter dated July 29 to Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London as well as the Chief Minister and Lt. General Governor of Gibraltar. They called for the officials to “do everything in your power to prohibit and prevent Gibraltar,” from being used for a vessel transporting military fuel bound for Israel.

The Overseas Santorini transited the Strait of Gibraltar Tuesday afternoon local time with media reports saying it was being shadowed by the Spanish frigate Victoria. There was no comment from the Spanish authorities.

The tanker first anchored to the west of Gibraltar with the Gibraltar Chronicle reporting it was in an area frequently used by vessels waiting for clearance to enter the area used for bunkering. Later Tuesday, the newspaper reported the vessel was moved into the eastern anchorage. It highlights that bunkering is not permitted in that area, but that the vessel appeared to be conducting a crew change and possibly taking on stores. Observers were watching to see if the tanker would be permitted to move to the bunkering anchorage.

Since the war in Gaza began there have been several similar incidents. In May, activists targeted a cargo ship they believed was carrying military supplies to Israel. The Spanish authorities denied the vessel that they said was carrying explosives from operating in Spanish waters or making a port stop in Cartagena. Protestors in Australia have also targeted Zim vessels which they contended were carrying military supplies.