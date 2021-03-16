Project Explores Design for Large Floating Wind Power Installations

Design concept for the floating wind energy project (Hexicon) By The Maritime Executive 03-16-2021 02:29:26

A demonstration project is being launched for an innovative offshore wind energy technology for large-scale floating power generation projects. U.S.-based engineering company Bechtel will be working with Swedish floating windfarm developer Hexicon, to design and develop the construction feasibility for the floating technology, which is initially being explored as an opportunity to accelerate the U.K. offshore wind generation industry.

According to the companies, the floating technology could be a major advancement in that it can be deployed in deep waters at a lower cost of energy than other solutions. Currently the industry is relying on shallow water platforms that are fixed to the seabed. While the project seeks to demonstrate the capabilities in U.K. waters, the companies believe it has broad global applications.

“Our technology is one of a handful of solutions that can support deep water offshore wind projects, which will massively increase the potential for offshore wind power generation, said Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon. “The U.K. has shown great initiative in this industry and we are delighted to have world-leading construction and engineering company Bechtel to help us deploy our innovative twin turbine floating foundation in British waters. This will be good for the UK and beyond, as the world’s demand for clean energy solutions continues to grow exponentially.”

The initial partnership will draw on Bechtel’s engineering, construction, and project financing expertise to develop the design and construction feasibility of the offshore wind facility. In addition to demonstrating a 35 to 40MW floating wind project, the team will also establish how the technology could be brought to market, and explore the roles that local suppliers could play in shipbuilding, mooring, and installations, as well as the long-term serving needs of floating offshore wind.