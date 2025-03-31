Progress Toward Refloating Chinese Bulker Grounded in Russia Seven Weeks

After seven weeks of preparation, Russian and Chinese officials are reporting progress toward the refloating of a bulker that has been stranded since early February. The Chinese crew remained aboard the vessel being supplied from shore while the efforts were underway.

The vessel named An Yang 2, a Chinese-owned and registered bulker, was built in 2010, The vessel which is 56,700 dwt and 623 feet (190 meters) in length, was inbound to the Russian port of Nevelsk located on the southwest coast of the Sakhalin Island, on February 9. It was transporting 1,000 tons of coal.

The vessel encountered high seas and strong winds as a winter storm was overtaking the area. Early in the morning, it ran aground near the entrance to the port. Initial rescue efforts were delayed by a heavy snowfall and temperatures falling to 14 degrees F (-10 C). Efforts to survey the hull were hampered by the high seas and the fact the vessel was sitting on the rocks.

Determining there was no significant damage visible to the vessel, local authorities determined that the crew would remain aboard their ship, but emergency accommodations were arranged if they had to be evacuated. The surveys determined there were 50 tons of diesel and 700 tons of heavy fuel aboard but no leaks were observed.

Chinese officials report a delegation visited the ship. They also met with the local officials to plan the salvage effort. A contract has been signed for the removal of the fuel to lighten the vessel. Russian officials said that an access road also had to be created to reach the vessel.

No timing was offered for when they expected to have the vessel afloat.

