Product Tanker Makes Near-Zero-Emissions Atlantic Crossing

A product tanker operated by Odfjell has finished a near-zero-carbon transit of the North Atlantic, demonstrating the cost-effectiveness of sail power and biofuel.

Bow Olympus just completed a voyage from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Terneuzen, powered by four suction sails and a bunker stem of 100 percent biofuel in her tanks. Without even paying the steep cost of electrofuels, the tanker met both FuelEU Maritime Targets for 2050 and IMO "direct compliance" carbon targets for 2044, decades ahead of time.

The unexpectedly high power of Bow Olympus' suction sails helped make it possible, Odfjell said. The 72-foot sails have driven fuel consumption down by as much as 40 percent in the best wind conditions, and 15-20 percent in "good, but not perfect" conditions, according to Odfjell VP of Technology Erik Hjortland. "That translates to five tons of fuel saved per day, equivalent to a reduction of 15 tons of CO2 emissions per day," he said.

Even light airs generated a noticeable effect, and the team used a new form of AI-driven weather routing to make the most of all available wind. AIS data shows that the ship took a changeable course rather than a fixed Great Circle route. The fuel savings were significant, and at current Rotterdam bunker pricing, they amounted to more than $2,000 per day - before taking into account any carbon price savings. (Best of all for a crew on a North Atlantic route, the sails have a roll-damping effect.)

"We are thrilled to note that our initial calculations are confirmed and even exceeded," said Hjortland in a statement. "We can probably operate the sails more often than anticipated, positively affecting the already healthy return of investment figures."

When this propulsion system was combined with certified all-waste-feedstock biofuel, Bow Olympus managed a GHG intensity reduction of 85 percent compared to operation on conventional fossil bunkers. This is about as close to zero as any ocean-crossing merchant tanker can accomplish with current commercially-available resources and technologies. "I am positive that we have begun charting a credible course toward carbon neutrality," Hjortland said.

