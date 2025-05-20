Princess Cruise Ship Captain Dies Suddenly After Medical Emergency

The master of a Princess Cruises passed away from a sudden medical issue while under way on a weeks-long cruise, the cruise line has confirmed.

Capt. Michele Bartolomei, a Princess veteran with nearly 30 years at the company, was in command of the 2,700-passenger Diamond Princess on a voyage in East Asia. Overnight May 18-19, while the vessel was in Taiwan, Capt. Bartolomei died unexpectedly on board.

Passengers learned of the incident in an early-morning PA call that summoned medical personnel, and the details were confirmed when crewmembers delivered a letter to their cabins. The notice informed them that Capt. Salvatore Macera was taking over command for the rest of the voyage.

????????Rest in Peace Michele. Will never forget you my friend. Always will be remembered for your smile and kindness to your crew and your support. ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/dCUUpjjX8v — YiannisGR (@yiannigrs) May 20, 2025

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Captain Michele Bartolomei, who had a sudden medical emergency and died onboard Diamond Princess,” Princess Cruises told media in a statement. “Captain Bartolomei was a respected leader, whose decades of service at sea exemplified professionalism, dedication, and care for both guests and crew. Our hearts are with Captain Bartolomei’s family during this incredibly difficult time, and we extend our deepest condolences to them."

Diamond Princess is due to continue her voyage as planned, and will finish her itinerary in Japan on May 25.