Prince Rupert Port Confirms Container Terminal Expansion Plans

By MarEx 2019-05-16 17:39:55

Canada's Prince Rupert Port Authority has completed a master plan that identifies the long-term potential to develop six to seven million TEUs of capacity through the development of multiple terminals.

The master plan highlights the potential for further expansion of Fairview Terminal and the development of a second container terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert’s South Kaien Island site. This second terminal features a capacity of 2.5 million TEUs and was identified as the next phase of terminal expansion for the container business at the port following the expansion of Fairview Container Terminal announced with DP World in 2018, increasing its current capacity from 1.35 million TEUs to 1.8 million TEUs by 2022.

Both the current Fairview Terminal and South Kaien sites are in close proximity to expanding export logistics operations on Ridley Island and will fully integrate with these operations following the port's construction of the Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor scheduled for the end of 2020.

The Port of Prince Rupert is among the fastest growing ports in North America and handled a record one million TEUs and 27 million tons of cargo in 2018.

The Port of Prince Rupert is anticipated to become Canada’s second largest port in the next five years.

The plan’s research was completed with the assistance of AECOM, a global leader in infrastructure planning and development. Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority, said: “The terminal development potential identified in the study ensures that we can accommodate the short, medium and long term supply chain needs of Canadian exporters while continuing to provide the unparalleled reach, reliability and speed shippers have come to expect at the Port of Prince Rupert.”