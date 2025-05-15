Port of Tilbury Proposes Second Expansion as Part of Thames Freeport

Forth Ports operator of the Port of Tilbury located near London in the UK, released plans for a large expansion, which they are calling T3. It would represent a nearly 10 percent increase in the land area for the port which is reported to be the largest multi-modal port in the South East.

Initial concepts for the port expansion were filed with the local government, Thurrock Council, and released to the public highlighting the opportunity to create jobs and support trade in the Greater London and South East region. The port, which is one of the most historic in the UK, reports that it handles more than 16 million tons of cargo annually valued at more than £8.7 billion ($11.5 billion). The port supports Ro-Ro, container, forest products, grain, and bulk cargoes, as well as cruises.

“This is an exciting time for the Port of Tilbury as we submit our plans for Tilbury3, which form part of our growth investment strategy to expand our operations in support of our customers’ growth markets in renewable power, recycling, and logistics,” said Stuart Wallace, CEO of Forth Ports Group.

The plan calls for developing a 100-acre brownfield site located to the east of the current port and adjacent to the 2020 addition known as T2. The section of the brownfield land is part of the old Tilbury Power Station and would be rehabilitated to accommodate a range of activities, including general industrial storage, warehousing and processing, a construction material and aggregate terminal, container handling and storage, and vehicle storage. It would be an addition to the Thames Freeport benefiting from tax site incentives to bring investment, trade, and jobs to the area.

The previous extension of the port, T2, obtained approval in February 2019 to build a new terminal. It was built on a 152-acre site, which was also part of the former power station. T2 was designed as a satellite to the main port and supporting a Ro-Ro ferry terminal and a construction and aggregate terminal, and supported by new rail and road connections. T3 being adjacent would be able to take advantage of the infrastructure built for T2, which began opened in 2020.

The Port of Tilbury would develop detailed planning after gaining initial approvals from Thurrock Council. Port officials said the plan calls for a phased expansion. Work would begin in 2026 with a target of being fully operational by 2030.

