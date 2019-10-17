Port of Tanjung Pelepas to Expand Free Trade Zone

Credit: Port of Tanjung Pelepas

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-17 19:59:38

Malaysia's Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) plans to double the size of its Free Trade Zone with the addition of 350 acres of land being opened for development. PTP is also planning to increase terminal infrastructure to deal with increases in shipping traffic.

The current free trade zone is occupied by 41 businesses which have created about 10,000 jobs.

Earlier this year, the port when live with Navis' N4 terminal operating system to facilitate expansion.

PTP, a joint venture between MMC Group and APM Terminals, is Malaysia’s most advanced container terminal, with capacity to handle up to 12.5 million TEUs annually. PTP is situated on the eastern side of the mouth of the Pulai River in South-West Johor, a mere 45 minutes from the confluence of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

PTP has 14 linear berths totaling 5.04 kilometers. The terminal is equipped with 58 Super Post Panamax cranes, 16 of which have a 24-box outreach catering for the next generation of Triple E size vessels. These cranes also have twin-lift capability to further enhance productivity. PTP’s current average berth productivity for mainliner vessels stands at 100 moves per hour minimum.

The port set a record for vessel utilization after the MSC Gulsun, the largest container ship in the world, departed with 19,574 TEU in July 2019. This milestone means PTP has broken the record three times in a row and has become the first port in the world to set back-to-back records for container vessel utilization.