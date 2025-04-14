Port of Rotterdam Hosts Pilot to Test Steps for Ammonia Bunkering

The first test steps were undertaken at the Port of Rotterdam to test the port’s capabilities for future ammonia bunkering operations. Rotterdam is the world’s second-largest bunker port and expects that ammonia-fueled vessels requiring bunkering will begin in 2026 or 2027. It looks to build on its existing efforts for LNG bunkering and now methanol to prepare for the future alternative fuel.

The port highlights that the safety protocol levels were raised to prepare for the test. The port has already implemented assessment tools so that it is fully ready for LNG and now methanol. Port officials said the raised levels and testing of the process will ensure it is prepared for bunkering of the first ammonia-fueled vessels.

The pilot on April 12 involved transferring 800 cubic meters of liquid, cold ammonia at -33 degrees Celsius between two ships. It took about 2.5 hours and was conducted alongside a new quay at the Maasvlakte 2 APM terminal. For this test grey ammonia was used but the port anticipates that clean (low carbon) ammonia will be used when the bunkering operations begin. They noted that the gray ammonia shares the same chemical properties as the future clean product helping to test the protocols.

Various parties collaborated on the pilot, facilitated by the Port of Rotterdam Authority. OCI, owner and operator of the port’s ammonia terminal, partnered with Trammo, which supplied the two tankers carrying OCI’s ammonia. James Fisher Fendercare provided equipment and expertise to ensure the safe execution of the ship-to-ship transfer at the berth location provided by APM Terminal. Bunker barge operator Victrol shared its bunkering expertise during the preparation of the pilot. The DCMR Environmental Protection Agency, Rijnmond Safety Region (VRR), and the Joint Fire Service (GB) were involved to ensure the pilot was conducted safely and smoothly.

Rotterdam’s test followed a similar testing process that was carried out last year in Singapore. Fortescue’s converted offshore support vessel received the first bunkering as the Maritime and Port Authority tested its protocols and certified the vessel. In Japan, they are using tanker trucks to fuel the world’s first tugboat using ammonia. Demonstrations of the tug have been undergoing in Tokyo Bay with it supporting ship traffic after having operated for a decade as an LNG-fueled tug.

DNV calculates that there are currently 33 vessels on order due for delivery in the next four years that will be capable of sailing using ammonia as a fuel. CMB.TECH and Fortescue announced a deal today, April 14, for the Australian mining company to use one of the Belgian company’s first ammonia-fueled Newcastlemax bulkers due for delivery in 2026. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has also announced that it will co-own and operate three of the 210,000 dwt ammonia-fueled bulkers.

Developing the infrastructure for bunkering is a critical step. Last year, Fortescue complained that it could not demonstrate its vessel on ammonia due to a lack of infrastructure and enable regulations. The companies look at their current efforts as pioneering and contributing to the development of the infrastructure needed to encourage the industry to accelerate the conversion to ammonia as one of the alternative fuels.

