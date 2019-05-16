Port of Everett Acquires Two Container Cranes from LA Terminal

File image courtesy Port of Everett

By MarEx 2019-05-16 20:00:36

The Port of Everett, Washington has acquired two STS container cranes originally used at Evergreen Terminal in Los Angeles for Everett's South Terminal Modernization project. A Foss Maritime tug and barge departed Tuesday evening to pick up the cranes in LA and bring them to Everett for unloading.

It will take the tug about seven days to reach LA, 10 days to load the two cranes and another seven days to return to Everett, according to the port. The offloading process is tidally dependent, so it is likely it will take about one more week to unload both cranes. They will be placed in storage for maintenance and upgrades while work continues on the rest of the terminal enhancements, like wharf strengthening and shore power facilities.

The Port of Everett says that it is investing a combined $57 million in its South Terminal in order to support more over-dimensional cargo, including aerospace parts for the new Boeing 777X aircraft. (Everett is home to Boeing's largest manufacturing plant.) The port says that the two STS cranes are a critical part of its efforts to improve cargo-handling efficiency.

“The completion of this upgrade will add another full-service berth at the Port to accommodate project, bulk, breakbulk, high and heavy and containerized cargoes,” said Carl Wollebek, the port’s COO. “We are excited to be able to add this additional option to our current and future customers.”

The estimated cost of buying, repainting and maintaining the two cranes is about $5 million, and the overall cost of the modernization project is about $57 million. It is supported in part by $22 million in TIGER Grant funding.

The port is also undergoing a large transformation along its public waterfront: it is in the beginning stages of a $635 million residential and commercial construction boom. The redevelopment project adjacent to the port's marina will bring in a new hotel, hundreds of new luxury apartments and about 2,000 new jobs.