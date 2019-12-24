Pon Holdings Buys Radio Holland

File image courtesy Radio Holland By The Maritime Executive 12-23-2019 08:51:00

Dutch transportation conglomerate Pon Holdings has announced an agreement to take over Parcom Capital's majority share in RH Marine Group. Upon the completion of the transaction, Pon Holdings will become 100% owner of RH Marine Group.

Pon Holdings and Parcom Capital became joint shareholders of RH Marine Group in August 2015. The two firms have now agreed that Pon Holdings will become the sole shareholder. Financial details were not disclosed.

The acquisition is pending approval of the competition authorities and affected works councils, the consultative labor relations bodies required for certain multinational corporations under European law. The parties involved aim to complete the acquisition before the end of January 2020; after

the takeover, Radio Holland Group, VBH and Aerius Marine will operate independently within Pon Holdings.

RH Marine Group is a holding company consisting of three well-established companies: Radio Holland Group (Rotterdam), VBH (Amsterdam) and Aerius Marine (Hamburg). Radio Holland Group supplies and maintains navigation and communication equipment and maritime electronics on board various types of ships and has a worldwide service network with 70 locations. VBH is a leading supplier of unique, high end AV, connectivity and security products and services for super yachts. Aerius Marine designs and supplies HVAC, refrigeration and fire detection solutions for cruise ships, naval vessels and megayachts with branches in the UK, Germany, France, India and Australia.

Transport conglomerate Pon Holdings is the largest car importer in the Netherlands, handling one out of every five cars brought into the nation, and it is the dominant vendor of bicycles for the thriving Dutch cycling market. An estimated three out of four Dutch citizens owns a Pon bicycle. The firm is also active in the marine market, and its other enterprises include the sale of Caterpillar engines and generators. With its operating companies Bakker Sliedrecht and RH Marine BV, Pon Holdings has built up a presence in the maritime and offshore sector in recent years.