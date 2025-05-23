Police Arrest Second Officer Reporting He Was Asleep When Ship Grounded



The local police in Norway, the Trøndelag Police District, report that they have arrested the second officer of the feeder ship that grounded on Thursday morning nearly hitting a house along the fjord. The police said that the second officer who was alone on the bridge of the NCL Salten admitted during questioning that he had fallen asleep while navigating the vessel.

The individual is being identified as a Ukrainian citizen in his 30s who was on watch at the time of the incident. He has been charged under Norwegian law with “negligent navigation,” with the police stating that the law requires a ship to be navigated in such a way that there is no danger to life and health, the environment, or material assets.

AIS signals tracking the vessel show that it entered Trondheim fjord normally with unconfirmed information that it was traveling at 16 knots. However, at the appointed spot where the vessel should have made a turn to starboard to enter Orkanger, it proceeded forward grounding after 0500 Thursday morning.

The police report the investigation is proceeding looking at additional issues including whether the vessel was adhering to the work and rest requirements for the crew. The captain of the vessel as part of the standard procedure in the investigation has also been listed as a suspect in the case.

"On Friday, parts of the crew on board were interviewed. The focus of the investigation is to establish the sequence of events and determine how this incident could occur, as well as to assess whether the bridge was manned in accordance with applicable regulations," said Kjetil Bruland Sørensen, the prosecutor in Trøndelag Police District.

The police reported yesterday that they had taken control of documents from the vessel and its log for review. The Norwegian Coastal Administration is also being kept apprised of the investigation while it is also responsible for monitoring the vessel and the salvage efforts.

Efforts to refloat the 443-foot containership were unsuccessful on Thursday with the Norwegian Coastal Authority reporting that geotechnical investigations had been ordered after media reports that there was a landslide along the coastline possibly linked to the grounding. One home was reportedly also ordered evacuated near the area where the ground collapsed to the left of the vessel.

Media reports are quoting the Norwegian Coastal Administration on Friday saying that a survey has also found damage to the vessel’s forecastle and some ballast tanks. They are saying the damage is not too severe that it will make the rescue more difficult but all the factors need to be accounted for in the plan. Also, the damaged tanks are only filled with seawater so there is no immediate threat of pollution but the Administration has a pollution control vessel standing by near the site of the grounding.

The shipping company is responsible for arranging the salvage but the Administration will review the plan. It is noting that it can ask the shipping company for additional measures as necessary to ensure preparedness to prevent pollution or damage.

The Administration expects the planning to require some time and it would then review the information. No timeline has been offered for when the vessel will be refloated.

