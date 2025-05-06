Poland Sells Derelict Russian Tanker for Scrap After Seven Years in Gdynia



Polish authorities confirmed that a deal has been reached and pending final documentation a derelict Russian-owned product tanker will finally be departing after more than seven years at the dock in Gdynia. The vessel had drawn new interest after safety and security concerns were raised in January 2025 which led to a government order to remove the vessel.

A Port of Gdynia Authority spokesperson confirmed to the media on May 5 that the tanker Khatanga (23,000 dwt) is ready to leave the port but said they had requested additional time from the Maritime Directorate in Gdynia. In February, an order was issued requiring the removal of the ship from the port within three months. Port officials said they had been trying for months to gain the authority to remove the ship which they noted had broken away from the dock on two occasions and which they believed was a safety threat.

Media reports at the time highlighted that the cargo tanks had not been properly vented for years increasing the risk of an explosion. There was also speculation that the Russians might be using the ship as a base to spy on NATO activities in the port.

The Khatanga arrived in Gdynia in October 2017 but was detained after issues were identified during a Port State inspection. The owners, Murmansk Shipping Company, promised repairs to address structural issues identified during the inspection and to take steps to correct issues identified regarding the training and competence of the crew. Instead, the tanker languished in the port before the owner declared bankruptcy in 2020. A court-appointed receiver checked on the vessel on several occasions, but it was otherwise abandoned without a crew or maintenance. However, because it was involved in a bankruptcy the port lacked the authority to have the vessel removed.

Port officials report following the government order that the tanker has now been sold to a qualified scrapyard in Denmark licensed for the required remediation and dismantling of the vessel. However, because the European Union has classified the vessel as waste, and because it is incapable of navigation, they require documentation before the ship can be towed from the port.

Currently, they are waiting for the necessary documentation from the Danish Ministry of the Environment. In preparation, the port spokesperson said that technical and environmental activities have been completed, and the fuel onboard has been removed.

The Maritime Directorate in Gdynia also authorized the port to seek reimbursement from the Russian shipowner for the costs incurred while the ship had remained at Gdynia. In February 2025, port officials estimated the costs at nearly $3.5 million.



(Top photo in Gdynia harbor in July 2020 by Braveheart - CC BY-SA 4.0)