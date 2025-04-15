Piracy Incidents Spike Nearly 35% in Q1 Drive by Singapore Strait

The ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) issued its quarterly report on global piracy warning of a rise in global piracy and armed robbery incidents driven by a spike in attacks in the Singapore Straits. Southeast Asia, and specifically the regions around the Singapore Strait has become the global hotspot warns the report while the figures show that globally piracy continues to decline.

The UK-based group which is often referred to as the anti-crime arm of the International Chamber of Commerce, added its voice to that of ReCAAP in Asia and private security firms which have all sounded an alarm about the spike in robberies on ships transiting the Singapore Strait. IMB calculates that 31 of the total of 45 incidents during the first quarter happened in Southeast Asia. The Q1 report highlights that 27 incidents were reported in the Singapore Straits compared to seven for the same period in 2024.

“The reported rise of incidents in the Singapore Straits is concerning,” said IMB Director Michael Howlett highlighting the urgent need to protect the safety of seafarers navigating these waters. “Ensuring the security of these vital routes is essential and all necessary measures must be taken to safeguard crew members.”

Raising additional concern is the fact that 92 percent of all vessels targeted in the Singapore Straits were successfully boarded. IMB says this includes nine bulk carriers and tankers over 100,000 deadweight tonnage in size. Further, it highlights that while most incidents were considered low-level opportunistic crimes, crewmembers were at great risk with guns reported in 14 incidents. In 2024, guns were reported in 26 incidents globally. Ten crew members were taken hostage in six separate incidents, two were threatened and one was reported injured.

Globally during the first quarter, IMB calculates 37 vessels were boarded, four were hijacked and four had attempted attacks. The threat to crew safety remains high with 37 crew members taken hostage, 13 kidnapped, two threatened and one injured. Also in three-quarters of the incidents (35), the ships were underway when the attacks took place.

While incidents are rising in Southeast Asia, the data also highlights that the number of reported incidents within the Gulf of Guinea continues to be at its lowest in nearly two decades.

IMB however warns the danger off West Africa is not over. All 13 crewmembers reported kidnapped during the quarter were taken in these waters. Two separate attacks resulted in kidnappings and a total of six incidents were reported in the first quarter of the year. In March, pirates hijacked a bitumen tanker southeast of Santo Antonio, in Sao Tome and Principe, kidnapping 10 crew members, while a fishing vessel south of Accra, Ghana, was boarded by armed pirates who kidnapped three crew members.

“While we welcome the reduction of incidents, the safety of crew members in the Gulf of Guinea remains at greater risk,” said Howlett. “It is essential to maintain a strong regional and international naval presence to address these incidents and ensure the protection of seafarers.”

Similarly, off the East Coast of Africa, the threat of Somali piracy also remains. Between February 7 and March 16, two fishing vessels and a dhow were hijacked off the coast of Somalia. In these incidents, 26 crew members were taken hostage, demonstrating the continued capabilities of Somali pirates. Reports indicate all crew have been released along with the vessels.

