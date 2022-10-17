Photos: USCG Rescues Injured Fisherman in Johnstone Strait

Image courtesy USCG

On Saturday, the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick medevaced an injured fisherman from a vessel off Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

While transiting through Johnstone Strait, B.C. on Saturday evening, the USCGC John McCormick received a call for assistance from the Victoria VTS station over marine radio. The vessel in need of help, the fishing vessel Miss Norma, was located nearby.

A small boat crew from the cutter launched to meet up with the Miss Norma; they administered first aid to the 67-year-old victim, who had sustained a concussion and a broken arm. The crew secured him in a rescue litter, transferred him onto the small boat, and brought him back to the John McCormick.

The cutter transited towards Port McNeill, Vancouver Island, and transferred the patient to the Canadian Coast Guard vessel M. Charles M.B., who brought him the rest of the way to Port McNeill for medical treatment.

The 2017-built John McCormick was the West Coast's first fast response cutter, and she is homeported in Ketchikan, Alaska. Her normal area of patrol is in Southeast Alaska and the Gulf of Alaska.