Photos: US Navy Conducts Live-Fire and Sinking Exercise in the Pacific

A former guided missile frigate was sunk in this year's exercise (US Navy photos)

The U.S. Navy completed its annual live-fire training exercise off Hawaii over the weekend concluding with the sinking of a decommissioned guided-missile frigate, the former USS Ingraham, on August 15. According to the Navy, the exercise provides critical, realistic, and relevant training necessary to execute its mission.

U.S. joint forces conducted coordinated multi-domain, multi-axis, long-range maritime strikes in the Hawaiian Islands Operating Area during the exercise. Units from Vinson Carrier Strike Group, Submarine Forces Pacific, 1 Marine Expeditionary Force/3rd Marine Air Wing, III Marine Expeditionary/3rd Marine Division, and U.S. Army Multi-Domain Task Force all participated in the joint, live-fire exercise.

“Lethal combat power was effectively applied to a variety of maritime threats over the last two weeks in a simulated environment as part of the Navy’s Large-Scale Exercise and expertly demonstrated Sunday with live ordnance,” said U.S. 3rd Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Steve Koehler. “The precise and coordinated strikes from the Navy and our joint teammates resulted in the rapid destruction and sinking of the target ship and exemplify our ability to decisively apply force in the maritime battlespace.”

Former Navy vessels used in sinking exercises are prepared in strict compliance with regulations prescribed and enforced by the Environmental Protection Agency under a general permit the Navy holds under the Marine Protection, Research and Sanctuaries Act.

Each exercise is required to sink the hulk in at least 1,000 fathoms (6,000 feet) of water and at least 50 nautical miles from land and surveys are conducted to safeguard against harm to people or marine mammals during the event. Before being transported for participation in a sinking exercise, each vessel is put through a rigorous cleaning process for environmental safety and is inspected to ensure the ship meets EPA requirements.

The former USS Ingraham was a guided missile frigate commissioned on August 5, 1989, and was decommissioned on January 30, 2015. The ship was named for Duncan Nathaniel Ingraham and is the fourth Navy ship with the namesake. In an odd quick of history, it is also the second of its name to be used in a sinking exercise. The former USS Ingraham (DD 694), a Sumner-class destroyer built in 1944 and decommissioned in 1971, was sold to the Greek Navy and later acted as a target and was sunk in 2001.

Video from the 2020 live-fire exercise (US Navy)

(Photos courtesy of US Navy)