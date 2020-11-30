Photos: Salvors Finish First Cut on Golden Ray Wreck Removal

Responders lift the first section of the Golden Ray wreck (St. Simons Sound Incident response photo) By The Maritime Executive 11-29-2020 04:30:00

After weeks of work and adjustment, salvors have finally finished cutting and lifting the first of eight sections of the wreck of the ro/ro Golden Ray in Georgia's St. Simons Sound. The bow section was fully separated and hoisted on Saturday morning, then deposited onto a deck barge for removal.

“This is our first major milestone in the removal operation. We validated the overall removal method while we continue to refine our strategies to increase the efficiency of the next six cuts” said Commander Efren Lopez, U.S. Coast Guard Federal On-Scene Coordinator. “Responders on the shore and on the water have vigilantly kept watch for and responded to any environmental impacts. We encourage the public to continue reporting any debris they encounter."

Preparations for the second cut have begun.

The VB-10000 lifts Section One of the Golden Ray wreck. St. Simons Sound Incident response photo and video.



The VB-10000 crew lifts Section One of the Golden Ray wreck while the barge Julie B enters the EPB. Response vessels move in formation to quickly mitigate any oil and debris. St. Simons Sound Incident response photo.

After separating Section One from the remaining wreck, the VB-10000 moved to a position where the barge Julie B could transit underneath to receive the section. St. Simons Sound Incident response photo.

The Julie B is outfitted with custom fabricated cradles that match the profile of Section One precisely. St. Simons Sound Incident response photo.

The Julie B transits underneath Section One of the Golden Ray wreck. Engineers accounted for approximately 6,000 tonnes of load, which includes the segment's dry weight and projected sediment contained within the section during the lift. St. Simons Sound Incident response photo.

The VB-10000 lifts Section One of the Golden Ray wreck as the barge Julie B maneuvers to receive it. Responders will secure the section and prepare the barge to exit the safety barrier. St. Simons Sound Incident response photo.

Julie B transits to a nearby site for further sea fastening (St. Simons Sound Incident response photo)