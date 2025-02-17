Photos: Salvage Teams Seeking Options for Grounded MSC Boxship



The Canadian Coast Guard reports that resources are being marshaled while teams were beginning surveys of the MSC Baltic III (53,000 dwt) after the ship was driven aground in a strong winter storm on Saturday. Efforts are coordinating with the owners of the vessel and a hired salvage contractor to survey the ship after the crew was rescued.

The MSC Baltic III blacked out and did not have time and distance to use its anchor to prevent the ship from going around on Saturday morning, February 15. Rescue teams said the efforts on Saturday were hampered by a snowstorm and blizzard-like conditions. Royal Canadian Air Force Captain Matthew Cox who was one of the pilots of the rescue helicopter told CBC it was among the “trickiest maneuvering” of his career. He called it “one of the most challenging things I’ve done as a pilot.”

Cox and the team were able to hoist 20 crewmembers from the grounded cargo ship during the storm. He told CBC that four of the crewmembers were in need of medical assistance but were stable when they got them ashore.

The Canadian Coast Guard set up a two-nautical mile emergency zone around the vessel and reports they are establishing a staging area in Lark Harbor, Newfoundland, on the west shore near where the vessel went aground. The CCGS Henry Larsen, which stood by during the rescue, is remaining in Corner Brook to facilitate operations. The CCGS Jean Goodwill loaded equipment in Canso, Nova Scotia, and is now in Charlottetown, Price Edward Island on her way to the scene. A third vessel, CCGS Ann Harvey, was on SAR patrol in the area as well.

An MSC containership, MSC Carmen was also showing from its AIS signal that it had approached the area of the grounding. MSC has not commented on the incident but the Canadian Coast Guard reports it has been cooperating and responsive. The hired salvage team was expected to access the area today.

The vessel is rated with a capacity of 2,478 TEU but claims consultant Dolphin Maritime & Aviation Services is reporting that there are approximately 400 boxes aboard currently. The Coast Guard was monitoring for environmental hazards but says so far there have been no signs of damage.

Weather conditions in the area however were hampering efforts. There continued to be a wind warning for the region with speeds of up to 75 mph possible (120 km/h). The winds appeared to have calmed by later Monday, but the air temperature remains below freezing, and there are continuing snow showers. The weather was predicted to moderate midweek.

Teams were reported to be evaluating the best approach to refloat the vessel and minimize dangers.

