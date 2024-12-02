Photos: Grounded Freighter Sinks Off Egypt's Red Sea Coast

On Monday, the grounded cargo ship VSG Glory sank just off Egypt's Red Sea coast, threatening to spill fuel in a region famous for its coral reefs.

On Nov. 22, the 300-foot coastal freighter VSG Glory was under way from Hodeidah to Port Tawfiq when she ran aground on a reef near El Quseir, just off the coast from two luxury resorts. The area is known for its near-shore diving attractions, including coral gardens and submerged caverns, and tourism is a major part of the local economy. She was reportedly carrying 70 tonnes of fuel oil in her tanks, and light pollution was reported shortly after the grounding. All crewmembers were safely evacuated.

Egypt's authorities have responded to the grounding with a substantial pollution control effort. According to local environmental advocacy group HEPCA, two large ships arrived at the site to pump out the vessel’s tanks, and as of Saturday, 250 tons of contaminated water and fuel had been removed. As the list increased, the response team worked to bring in additional pumping capacity, and divers were sent down to attempt to weld up penetrations in the hull. Nearly a dozen agencies and organizations are involved in the response, including Egypt's defense ministry.

However, the VSG Glory was in rough shape: photos taken Saturday show that the freighter was down by the stern, with water up to the main deck level. Reuters reported that she had a hull penetration nearly two feet long in the engine room.

By Monday, just the bow of the ship was visible above the waves, and the stern had slipped off the reef into deeper water.