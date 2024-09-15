Photos: Greek Salvage Tug Takes Burning Tanker in Tow

After a weekslong delay to address safety and security issues, a salvage tug has taken the burning tanker Sounion in tow and is proceeding north through the Red Sea, heavily protected by a task force of European warships.

Photos provided by the EU's naval security force, EUNAVFOR Operation Aspides, show that the Greek-owned salvage tug Aigaion Pelagos has the still-burning tanker in tow. A second, smaller salvage tug is in the flotilla to assist as needed. The perpetually-calm weather of the Red Sea is providing the team with placid surface conditions, easing the hazardous towing operation.

Courtesy EUNAVFOR

The Greek-owned tanker Sounion was attacked by Houthi forces three times on August 21, disabling the engine and leaving the ship adrift. After the crew abandoned ship, Houthi fighters returned to plant explosive charges on deck. The blasts tore multiple holes in the decks, and small fires have been burning from these penetrations for weeks. The salvors plan to tow Sounion to a safe location and then concentrate on putting out the blazes.

So far, the vessel's structural integrity appears intact, and it is sitting on an even keel. Western governments have warned that if the Sounion explodes or sinks, it could cause a devastating oil spill in the Red Sea. The vessel is in laden condition with 150,000 tonnes of crude oil, and if its cargo were released, the resulting spill would be up to four times larger than the Exxon Valdez disaster - with serious consequences for the environment and for subsistence fisheries.

