Photos: First U.S.-Built WTIV Completes First Trials

The first wind turbine installation vessel, Charybdis for Dominion Energy, is nearly complete reports shipbuilder Seatrium. The company’s AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas released the first photos of the vessel as it undergoes trials.

“Charybdis is 96 percent completed and complies with U.S. Jones Act regulations, allowing it to operate seamlessly in U.S. waters for domestic offshore wind projects,” writes Seastrium. “One of the largest WTIVs of its kind globally, the Charybdis is designed to handle current and next-generation wind turbines up to 12 megawatts or larger.”

Dominion Energy had reported recently that the vessel was undergoing its trials as it moves toward commissioning. Seatrium reports that it recently completed jacking trial and main crane load testing. The vessel’s sea trials have also begun.

With a length of 472 feet, width of 184 feet, and depth of 38 feet, it is equipped with a 426-foot crane capable of lifting up to 2,200 tonnes. It will accommodate up to 119 people.

Charybdis is reportedly 96 percent complete and on schedule to deploy later in 2025 at Dominion's Virginia offshore wind farm (Seatrium)

Work began in December 2020 on the ship and it was launched in April 2024. It was originally reported that the target for delivery was late 2023, but it has fallen back with the companies now saying it remains on schedule for delivery in 2025. Later this year it is expected to begin work at Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project where it will continue to work through the completion of the wind farm expected by the end of 2026.

As the first of its kind in the U.S. and with domestic shipbuilding to meet the requirements of the Jones Act, the cost of the vessel has skyrocketed. Original estimates placed the cost at between $500 and $500 million but the company later adjusted it to an estimate of $625 million. In August 2024, the company told investors the latest estimated costs, including financing, was $715 million.

Despite the cost increases for the vessel and the project, Dominion Energy continues to espouse the value of offshore wind and the construction it will make to operations. The company says the overall project for the offshore work remains on budget, although it recently increased costs related to the transmission lines. It said the installation was past the 50 percent mark offshore and on schedule.

Other than a few currently permitted projects, the U.S. offshore wind energy market is expected to stall during the Trump second term. The vessel as the first U.S. vessel will be well-positioned for domestic installation projects and it is likely to enter the international market where large install vessels also remain in short supply.