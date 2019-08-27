Photos: Ferry Capsizing Kills 17 Off Cameroon

All images courtesy Cameroon Army / Facebook

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-27

The ferry Austrheim capsized off the coast of Cameroon on Sunday night, leaving at least 17 people dead and an unknown number missing, according to local officials. 111 survivors were rescued by fishermen and Cameroonian first responders.

The ferry was en route from Calabar, Nigeria to Tiko, Cameroon, and local sources indicate that she may have had as many as 150-200 people on board. The ferry's operator, Achouka, has reported that only 132 people were aboard at the time of the casualty. The number of those believed missing varies accordingly.

Initial reports from Cameroon Army officials indicated that three people were confirmed dead. Bernard Okalia Bilai, governor of Cameroon's southwest region, told Xinhua on Tuesday that responders have since recovered an additional 14 bodies, bringing the number of known fatalities to 17. SAR efforts continue.

Cameroonian security forces brought the survivors to the small port of Limbe. State media reported that Nigerian, Cameroonian and French nationals were among the passengers rescued.

The accident is still under investigation, but foul weather is suspected as a possible contributing factor in the casualty.

The 1971-built ro/pax Austrheim formerly operated in Western Norway for ferry company Norled, and she was sold into service in Cameroon in 2012, according to her Equasis record.