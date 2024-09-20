Photos: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship Leaves Meyer Shipyard for Sea Trials



Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship Disney Treasure (144,256 GT) made her conveyance from the shipyard located inland in Germany to her ocean berth in the Netherlands. It is a key step signaling the cruise ship is entering the final stage of a two-year construction project.

The conveyance is one of the most challenging parts of the building process as the ship traveled for approximately 16 hours guided by tugs on the winding trip along the Ems River from Papenburg. The cruise ship which is 1,119 feet (341 meters) in length and has a beam of 128 feet (39 meters) is so large that Meyer has found from experience that it is best to take the ships stern first along the river. It gives them better control in navigating the turns and a tight passage of a lock on the river. The ship when fully loaded will have a draft of 27.2 feet (8.3 meters) and an air draft of 221 feet (67 meters).

The Disney Treasure departed the shipyard at midday on September 18 and arrived in Eemshaven, Netherlands on the morning of September 19. She will remain alongside for finishing touches and preparation for her handover to Disney Cruise Line.

The ship is scheduled to undergo several days of sea trials. During that time she will undergo speed and maneuverability tests and a final confirmation of the systems before delivery. The Disney Treasure is the line’s second dual-fuel LNG cruise ship.

She is the second of three cruise ships Disney ordered from Meyer Werft of the class. The first ship, Disney Wish, was delivered in 2022. The third ship, Disney Destiny began construction in 2023 and is due for delivery next year. A fourth ship similar in design will be built for Oriental Land Company, which operates the Disney theme park and resort in Japan. Disney also recently ordered four additional cruise ships of a new class to be built by Meyer Werft and delivered between 2027 and 2031.

After the trials and handover, Disney Treasure will depart from the Netherlands for an Atlantic crossing to Port Canaveral, Florida which will become her homeport. She is scheduled to enter service in December sailing to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. The ship has accommodations for approximately 4,000 passengers and 1,555 crewmembers.

Among the unique accommodations is a suite located in the forward funnel. Known as the Tomorrow Tower Suite it features 2,000 square feet of living space and can sleep up to eight passengers. Most of the ship’s 1,256 staterooms will offer an ocean view — including 877 (70 percent) with a verandah.

The décor of the new cruise ship will draw on themes from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel. She introduces new themes in her three main dining rooms as well as offering alternative options. The ship combines family-oriented spaces, dedicated areas for children’s activities, and adults-only spaces. Suspended above the upper decks, powerful jets will propel two-person ride vehicles known as AquaMouse. Passengers will travel through 760 feet of winding tubes, offering views of the ocean and the ship below.



