Photos: Cargo Vessel “Stuck in the Mud” in UK’s Humber Estuary



Local officials and the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency are working on a plan to free a Dutch short-sea cargo ship that is high and dry or as one local official described it “stuck in the mud.” After three attempts over a 24-hour period, the vessel remains aground.

The short-sea cargo ship H&S Wisdom (1,850 dwt) was inbound on Sunday, March 2, after an overnight trip from Rotterdam when according to reports on the BBC there was a “navigational error.” The Humber is a large tidal estuary on the east coast of Northern England providing access from the North Sea to key industrial ports including Grimsby and Immingham.

The vessel was heading to the Gunness Wharf Port, a small private wharf on the east bank of the River Trent. The BBC reports the port handles bulk and steel-based imports and exports.

The Humber Rescue lifeboat got the callout Sunday evening to assist the stranded ship. An attempt was made to pull it free but it failed and the boat was sent back to base. Following coordination with HM Coastguard Humber, the lifeboat reports it undertook a second attempt early Monday morning at 0700, this time with the assistance of three tugs. Despite efforts, the vessel remained grounded. Later that evening, at approximately 1800, a third attempt was also unsuccessful.

Built in 2004 and registered in the Netherlands, the vessel is 82 meters (269 feet) in length. It is owned by Wisdom Shipping and managed by Amasus Shipping. On the website, they emphasize the vessel was designed with a low draught (3.4 meters / 11 feet) but for now, it is stuck.