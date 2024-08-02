Philippines Says Galaxy Leader Crew has Malaria Symptoms and Needs Release

The government of the Philippines confirmed that renewed efforts are underway to free the crewmembers of the hijacked car carrier Galaxy Leader. Officials said they have reports that several of the Filipino crewmembers are ill and called for a humanitarian release.

The Galaxy Leader has been held in Yemen since it was boarded by Houthi military forces on November 19, 2023, while it was sailing from Turkey bound for India. The forces boarded the vessel using a helicopter and aerial vehicles and seized control in the first attack on shipping after the start of the war in Gaza. Houthis cited the Israeli ownership interests in Ray Car Carriers and commandeered the vessel into a port in Yemen. The vessel was put on display with tourists permitted to board the ship.

The whereabouts of the 25 crewmembers are not clear but they may well be living aboard the vessel for nearly 10 months. UK-based Ray Car Carriers and the Philippine government have repeatedly called for the release of the crewmembers. Seventeen of the crew are from the Philippines, while the remainder includes three from Ukraine, two each from Bulgaria and Mexico, and one from Romania.

The Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs reported on Friday that its honorary consul to Yemen, Mohammad Saleh Al-Jamal confirmed several of the Filipino crewmembers are experiencing what they termed “significant health issues.” The report says they are showing symptoms of malaria.

The crewmembers are reported to be receiving medical assistance. The report says that specialized doctors were sent to the Galaxy Leader to assist with medical care. Sources in Yemen informed the government that the crew was not injured during the Israeli attack on the port of Hodeidah.

Philippine officials have repeatedly called for the release of the crew citing that they were not involved in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The government has been able to negotiate the release of other crewmembers held in Iran but in the case of the Galaxy Leader, they had said it was more complicated by the situation in Yemen and the political issues related to the war in Gaza.

The report said they were waiting for further word after meetings in Yemen. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Department of Foreign Affairs are calling for an immediate humanitarian release of the crew.

