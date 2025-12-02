Philippines Reports Oman Arranged for Release of Crew Held by Houthis



After four months of captivity, the crew of the bulker Eternity C is expected to be released by the Houthis. The Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs reports it has been advised of the release by the government of Oman, although no timing or details were provided.

The Philippines said it had been discussing the plight of the individuals with the Omani authorities as it sought to gain their freedom. The Philippines had made an initial appeal in July when the Houthis reported they had “rescued” several of the crewmembers from the ship. The Philippines reports it again raised the matter with Omanis during a phone call in November.

The statement says that nine individuals will be released and transferred from Yemen to Muscat, Oman. The DFA expressed its “sincere appreciation” to the Sultanate of Oman for the assistance in winning the repatriation of the crew.

The Eternity C was one of the two vessels attacked in rapid succession by the Houthis in the Red Sea in July. It marked a renewal of the aggression timed to the war in Gaza. The vessel was attacked three times by as many as eight boats firing small arms and RPGs on July 7, and the following day, again assaulted by the Houthis after the ship had already been damaged. The reports said that no warships had yet been able to reach the bulker and that its lifeboat had been destroyed, making it impossible for the crew to abandon ship.

The ship started to sink on July 9, and the crew was forced to jump into the water. Cosmoship Management had hired a salvage team, which was working frantically to rescue the crewmembers. They were able to save eight crewmembers and two security guards. The body of another security guard was retrieved, and the death toll was set at a total of nine.

A mystery ensued with the Houthis saying they had rescued several of the crewmembers. They released a video showing nine individuals, and a 10th was shown in a hospital bed. The group said the crew was receiving medical care and was in good condition.

This is believed to be the last of the crew detained by the militants. They previously also held the crew of the car carrier Galaxy Leader for 14 months before the Omanis were also able to negotiate their release.

