Philippines Completes Deal for 40 Fast Patrol Boats from France’s OCEA



The Philippine Coast Guard reports that the Department of Transportation has completed a deal to dramatically expand its capabilities with 40 new French-designed fast patrol boats. It is part of a broad effort designed to modernize and expand the capabilities of the Philippines Coast Guard.

President Ferdinand Marco Jr. issued a directive to expand the operations of the Philippine Coast Guard in response to the emerging “complex maritime challenges.” The President cited the growth in maritime traffic, the rise of incidents of illegal activity at sea, and the tensions with China. With international support for the Philippines to increase its security, both France and Japan committed to the expansion of the Coast Guard. France and the Philippines reached an agreement in November 2024 which called for the new patrol boats.

The Coast Guard currently has 13 ocean-going patrol boats. Government officials have said with over 7,600 islands the Coast Guard is currently stretched thin. With international support, they seek to correct this and expand the effectiveness of the Coast Guard.

The contract was signed in Manila on May 22, calling for the construction of 40 fast patrol boats designed by OCEA Group based on the company’s successful FPB 110 MKII design. The vessels will be built of aluminum, 35 meters (115 feet) in length, and approximately 110 tons. The company reports the class operates at maximum speeds between 28 and 35 knots and at a cruising speed of 12 knots, has a 700 nautical mile radius. They are designed to operate with a crew of 17.

OCEA reports the deal is valued at more than €400 million ($454 million). Under the agreement, the company will build the first 20 boats in France while it will also create a joint shipbuilding operation for 20 additional boats to be built in the Philippines. The contract is supported through a government-to-government agreement between France and the Philippines.

The Philippines and OCEA have an established working relationship. The company built four smaller 24-meter (79-foot) patrol boats on its FPB 72 design which started delivery to the Philippines in 2017. They are currently deployed for coastal operations. OCEA established a maintenance office in the Philippines and recently signed a 5-year renewal of the maintenance contract with the Coast Guard.

OCEA also built the 84-meter (275-foot) BRP Gabriela Silang, which when it was delivered in 2019 was the largest and most capable vessel in the Philippine Coast Guard. The company also has a contract with the Philippines for integrated logistic support and maintenance services for the patrol boat.

The Philippine Coast Guard says the new vessels are expected to enhance its maritime presence and rapid response capabilities. They expect the vessels will be used to respond to maritime threats, such as illegal fishing, smuggling, piracy, and maritime terrorism, as well as emergency response and relief during natural disasters and maritime incidents. The new boats will also enhance interoperability with the Philippines’ military, the Bureau of Fisheries, and international partners.

Japan has also committed to expand its support for the Philippine Coast Guard. Previously Japan had provided 12 patrol vessels. It also supported the construction of the current largest vessel in the fleet the BRP Teresa Magbanua (97 meters / 318 feet) which entered service in 2022. Japan will provide five additional vessels to the Philippines between 2027 and 2028.

