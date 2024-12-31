Philippine Cargo Ship Capsizes in Rough Seas Killing One Crewmember

A search and rescue operation was launched by the Philippine Coast Guard after it received reports that a domestic cargo ship had capsized in rough seas in the central Philippines. Initial reports said at least five crewmembers were missing, but after several updates during the process, a total of 13 of the 15 crewmembers were rescued, with one still missing and one body recovered.

The vessel built in 1993 and operating in the Philippines since 2016 was the 600 dwt Jerlyn Khatness. It was approximately 170 feet in length and transporting cement from Cebu in the western Philippines to Northern Samar in the east.

Large waves reportedly battered the vessel with the first distress calls reaching the Philippine Coast Guard around 1430 on December 30. The vessel sank off Samar Island.

Passing vessels were first to respond and ultimately recovered 12 of the crewmembers. In addition, one crewmember was in the water for 25 hours and swam ashore on San Juan Island. The search also recovered the body of a 30-year-old male. A 64-year-old male is being reported as missing. Civil Defense Philippines was leading an airborne search.

The Coast Guard is advising vessels to continue to look for the missing individual but to use caution in the area. They were able to locate the sunken vessel. They are also calling for improved safety measures in the region citing the changing and dangerous weather conditions.