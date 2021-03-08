PETA Honors Royal Thai Navy for Viral Rescue of Shipwrecked Cats

Nookool.b / Facebook By The Maritime Executive 03-08-2021 12:03:00

[Brief] The animal rights NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has honored the Royal Thai Navy with its "Hero to Animals" award in recognition of a daring evacuation of four cats from a wrecked vessel.

“These sailors’ courageous and compassionate actions have made a splash with kind people around the world,” PETA SVP Jason Baker said in a statement. "PETA hopes their example will inspire everyone to keep an eye out for animals in danger and do whatever it takes to ensure their safety.”

On March 1, the Thai Navy's Air and Coastal Defence Command Unit 491 was dispatched to help a burning trawler off Koh Adang. When the unit returned to the wreck site on the following morning, they found that four cats were clinging to the partially-capsized vessel's superstructure. Several crewmembers dived into the water and swam across to retrieve the cats, carrying them on their backs to safety.

In recognition, PETA is sending the Thai Navy a framed certificate and a letter of appreciation. In keeping with its mission, the organization has also offered to pay to spay or neuter the cats.