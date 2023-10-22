Pentagon Diverts Carrier USS Eisenhower to Protect Troops in Mideast

USS Eisenhower under way (USN file image)

Earlier this month, the Pentagon dispatched the carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower to the Eastern Mediterranean in order to prepare for possible contingencies related to American-backed Israeli operations against the terrorist group Hamas. Eisenhower was deployed to serve as a message to Iran and its proxy forces in Syria and Lebanon to stay on the sidelines and out of the conflict. This week, the situation has evolved: with Iranian-backed forces launching missile and drone attacks against American forces in Iraq and Syria, Eisenhower will head to the Middle East instead and will prepare to defend U.S. troops.

The Pentagon is also deploying additional Patriot missile batteries and a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery to the area for defense against ballistic missile and cruise missile attacks.

"These steps will bolster regional deterrence efforts, increase force protection for U.S. forces in the region, and assist in the defense of Israel," said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a statement.

Israel's objective is to "destroy" the terrorist organization Hamas and eliminate the security threat in Gaza. Hamas fighters killed about 1,400 Israelis in simultaneous border raids earlier this month, actively targeting civilians. More than 4,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza during the Israeli response, according to UNHCR, including "a large number of women and children." Last week, Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Peter Lerner confirmed to Sky News that civilian casualties were "inevitable" because of the population density in Gaza and the tendency of Hamas fighters to hide among the general populace.

Iran is Hamas' primary sponsor and supplier, and it has ratcheted up its rhetoric against Israel and its backers in recent days.

"I warn the U.S. and its proxy Israel that if they do not immediately stop the crime against humanity and genocide in Gaza, anything is possible at any moment and the region will go out of control," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at a news conference in Tehran.

On Saturday, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib warned Israel and the U.S. that there would be a "harsh, devastating, and calamitous revenge" for what he described as "crimes against Gazans."

Iran's regional proxy forces have begun launching small-scale retaliatory strikes in recent days. Iranian proxy Hezbollah, the best-armed paramilitary force in the region, has begun a series of skirmishes with Israeli forces on the border with Lebanon. Iran-backed militias have also launched rocket attacks on the American outposts in Baghdad, Iraq and al-Tanf, Syria, resulting in the death of one U.S. contractor from a cardiac episode.

A U.S. Navy destroyer, USS Carney, shot down three land-attack cruise missiles and multiple drones from a position in the Red Sea on Thursday. The munitions were launched by Iranian-backed Houthi rebel forces, and were likely aimed at Israeli territory, according to the Pentagon.

U.S. deterrence efforts are focused on preventing Hezbollah from opening a full-scale second front on Israel's northern border, as well as keeping Iran on the sidelines. The carrier USS Gerald R. Ford remains on station off Israel to support this mission, along with a growing number of escorts and amphibs. Ford was scheduled to be relieved by USS Eisenhower, but Ford's deployment has been extended to allow both carriers to stay in the region.