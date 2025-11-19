Passengers Being Evacuated After Korean Ferry Runs Aground



A large rescue operation is underway along the South Korean coast south of Seoul after a larger passenger-car ferry grounded while approaching the port at Mokpo on Wednesday evening, November 19. Coming 11 years after South Korea’s worst sea disaster on another passenger ferry, the government, including the president of South Korea, has quickly responded to the grounding.

President Lee Jae Myung was briefed during a state visit to the UAE and immediately ordered all available resources to be deployed. The government issued instructions for the local authorities to immediately establish temporary shelter and put medical support teams on standby. The danger, however, was reported to be less imminent as the ferry is hard aground and not reported to be taking on water.

Built in 2021, the 26,546 gross ton Queen Jenuvia 2 was completing a run from the popular tourist destination on Jeju Island. There were 267 passengers aboard and a crew of 21. The ship is operated by SeaWorld Express, which acquired it in 2024, and it is registered in Panama. It has a capacity for 1,010 passengers and more than 3,500 tons of cargo or vehicles.

According to the media reports, the vessel was nearing shore at low tide when the bow of the 558-foot (170-meter) ferry struck an uninhabited island at approximately 8:15 p.m. local time, approximately 45 minutes before its scheduled arrival time. It had departed Jeju at 4:45 pm local time. Passengers reported a strong jolt, and media reports are saying five passengers suffered minor injuries.

The ship was reported listing 15 degrees to port with a hole in its hull. Weather conditions were fair with light winds.

The Coast Guard dispatched 10 patrol boats, with the first vessels reaching the stranded ferry within approximately 20 minutes. Passengers were instructed to put on their life jackets and were being transferred to the Coast Guard vessels.

A skeleton crew was remaining aboard the vessel with the captain. The Coast Guard was hoping to refloat the vessel and move it to port overnight during the high tide.

In 2014, the Sewol ferry bound for Jeju sank in a similar position to the current incident. Many people were trapped aboard the ferry, with over 300 killed. It was later determined that the ferry had been overloaded.