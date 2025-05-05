Passenger Suspected of Murder After Death on MSC Cruise Ship

A passenger from the cruise ship MSC Virtuosa has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 60-year-old man on board.

On Saturday, MSC Virtuosa got under way from Southampton for a two-night cruise. Many of those on board were there for bachelor/bachelorette parties, and the atmosphere was rowdy in the hours after leaving port, one passenger told Daily Mail.

At about 2030 hours, two passengers - both believed to be members of the same party - were engaged in an altercation, and one died at the scene. The crew of MSC Virtuosa notified the authorities, and a 57-year-old man was taken into custody. A murder investigation has been opened, and the vessel operator is cooperating fully to assist the authorities.

"We want to reassure you that this appears to be an isolated incident on board, and we want to thank the crew for their cooperation and assistance with our enquiries," said Detective Chief Inspector Matt Gillooly, senior investigating officer on the case. He asked for any available information from other passengers and members of the crew as the investigation begins.

MSC Virtuosa continued on her voyage after the incident, returning from Bruges on Monday morning. Police were waiting on the quayside when she returned to her homeport.