Partnership in Mobile Presents Option for Dismantling USS Enterprise

A proposal was put forth for the upcoming dismantling of the famed U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered carrier in the world. Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) through its radiological services division partnered with NorthStar Maritime Dismantlement Services announced they have partnered to present an option to the U.S. Navy which is scheduled to award the contract in 2025.

The famed carrier built by the Newport News Shipbuilding was christened on September 24, 1960, and put to sea in 1961. It sailed more than one million nautical miles on nuclear power over its 50-plus-year career earning the nickname Big E. She participated in critical missions including the blockade of Cuba during the 1962 Missile Crisis, a circumnavigation of the globe without refueling, participation in the early space program tracking John Glenn’s orbit in the Friendship 7 capsule, deployment during the Vietnam War and continuing to more recent roles in the Mediterranean and Persian Gulf before being decommissioned in 2017.

While the nuclear fuel was removed from the carrier in 2017, the U.S. Navy spent years studying the best method of disposing of the vessel and anticipating a process for other carriers due to follow in the coming years. Surveys however confirmed that there are still "legacy radiological and hazardous wastes" on board.

The U.S. Navy announced in September 2023 that it had selected a commercial disposal option where the radioactive and contaminated materials will be removed, dismantled into hundreds of pieces, and shipped to storage facilities while the bulk of the vessel will be dismantled by the commercial yard. The NRC will provide additional oversight of the successful contractor's compliance with NRC standards for radiological work.

Three locations were identified for the work: Newport News, Virginia; Brownsville, Texas; and Mobile, Alabama. Of the three, Brownsville is the only port with a ship-recycling specialist experienced in disposing of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers.

NorthStar and MARS report they have formed a team to dismantle and dispose of decommissioned United States Navy nuclear aircraft carriers at the Port of Mobile, Alabama, starting with the Enterprise. They put forth that their partnership matches NorthStar's extensive experience decommissioning U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)-regulated facilities with the MARS' ship recycling and decommissioning specialists. They would use the MARS deepwater facility in Mobile.

NorthStar highlights its nuclear decommissioning approaches under NRC supervision with its ongoing work at the former Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station in Vernon, Vermont. NorthStar is also currently leading decommissioning work at Duke Energy's Crystal River 3 nuclear complex, in Citrus County Florida, and the GE Vallecitos Nuclear Center in Vallecitos, California, having previously completed several safe decommissionings of Department of Energy and university research reactors.

"Working with MARS, the most experienced maritime recycler in the U.S., competitively positions NorthStar for the opportunity to dismantle the ex-Enterprise," said Scott E. State, P.E., CEO of NorthStar. "We look forward to applying our well-honed commercial industry practices to this first-of-a-kind project and look forward to a long relationship with MARS and the Mobile community."

MARS highlights that it has undertaken challenges in vessel salvage and recycling. MARS was a lead participant in the 2020-2021 effort to salvage and recycle the 660-foot, 34,000-ton car carrier Golden Ray following its capsizing. It was one of the largest such salvage operations in U.S. maritime history. MARS is also in the process of dismantling and recycling the 1,280-foot, 51,000-ton Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel Fluminense under a contract with Shell Brasil.

In their proposal for the Enterprise, the companies report all removal of other radioactive and hazardous materials would be conducted in fully enclosed areas to eliminate any possible contact with the public or the environment. Comprehensive safety protocols and advanced recycling techniques will be employed for the responsible management and off-site disposal of all materials.

The dismantling of the ex-Enterprise is scheduled to begin following the contract award in 2025. It is expected to take several years to complete.

