“Paperwork” Continues to Delay Start of Endless World Cruise



Passengers boarded the “Endless World Cruise” on Monday evening in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and with great fanfare and media attention the cruise ship Odyssey departed the dock. They did not get very far as the ship anchored just outside Belfast with passengers now complaining of “conflicting reports,” according to the local media.

The CEO of Villa Vie Odyssey Residents, Mike Petterson, told the BBC the ship would be leaving “any minute now.” He was speaking to the reporter from the bridge of the cruise ship on Wednesday while they remained anchored off Belfast.

As of overnight Wednesday, October 2, into October 3, the 24,000 GT cruise ship which is registered in the Bahamas remains at anchor. However, in a hopeful sign for the reported 125 passengers who boarded for the world cruise, the vessel’s AIS is now transmitting Brest, France as its destination due to arrive on October 4. Passengers are waiting for the company to announce the revised itinerary, but the belief is that the ship will head possibly to Spain before going to the Azores and on to the Caribbean.

Company officials are telling the passengers, and the media, that the holdup is “final paperwork,” without being more specific. Earlier in the week, Petterson said they were waiting for a “higher up to press the button,” releasing all the papers and letting the ship depart.

Villa Vie Odyssey has been promoting that the cruise would begin since May but said unexpected problems discovered during the dry docking at Harland & Wolff in Belfast extended the stay. The vessel’s rudder posts were judged to be too worn by class requiring new equipment to be specifically machined for the 31-year-old cruise ship. Then they experienced problems with the gearbox and were unable to complete the first planned sea trials. The ship finally completed a run and according to the company received clearance from the MCA and public health on September 28 four months after the planned departure.

With insurance in order and certificates, media reports said the company decided to board the passengers who had been living in hotels, Airbnbs, and rented apartments waiting for the ship to complete its refurbishment. However, shortly after leaving the dock, they were told the ship would anchor and return to Belfast to “pick up a few things.”

Passengers are reportedly surprised by yet another delay with some feeling frustrated. Others however are just happy to be aboard and confident the trip will get started momentarily.

During the long dry dock period they were eventually permitted to board the ship during the day to see progress and begin setting up their new homes in the cabins. Some used the time to create special accommodations with one couple reporting they now have a two-bedroom apartment aboard having used the time in dry dock to make renovations to their cabins.

Passengers are also posting online highlighting their new life aboard and reporting that more of the features are starting to come online. The fine-dining restaurant opened for the first time and the hotel crew is starting to be trained for the experience. Some are complaining that things are a little rough but expect it will improve as everyone learns the operations. Management has said they expect a community will form building on relationships that started during the long wait in Belfast.

Passengers who have purchased their accommodations are reportedly paying between $99,999 and $899,000 for their share of the operation. The company guaranteed them at least 15 years and the right to move to other ships when they are added to the operation. Other passengers are expected to join for segments of the trip.

For now, the passengers are looking at the Belfast shoreline. They anticipate the adventure will soon begin. They have missed a planned summer in Scandinavia and Europe, and are behind schedule to sail for the Caribbean. The published itinerary however says they will return to the Mediterranean in the summer of 2027. The cruise is scheduled to conclude in December 2027 in Florida.

