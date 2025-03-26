Panama Canal Dedicates Transit Slots to Low-Emission Vessels

The Panama Canal Authority announced that it will begin reserving transit slots through the new locks for vessels with low carbon emissions. It says the program is in keeping with advancements in the industry and to incentivize customers on their path to decarbonization.

Beginning October 5, 2025, the Panama Canal will implement the first phase of a weekly NetZero Slot for Neopanamax vessels. According to the ACP, this slot be offered through a competition held 30 days before the transit date, instead of its current auction program for slots. However, it will be dedicated to vessels equipped with dual-fuel engines that use fuel with a carbon intensity of less than 75 gCO2(e)/MJ, from extraction to combustion (Well-to-Wake, or WtW).

“By motivating investment in vessels capable of using low-carbon fuels and energy-efficient technologies, we are recognizing and rewarding our clients who are leading the transition toward a more sustainable future,” said Ilya Espino de Marotta, the Panama Canal’s Deputy Administrator and Sustainability Officer. “This step joins other initiatives being developed with the vision of contributing to the global goals of efficiency and effectiveness in maritime operations while reducing the carbon footprint.”

Through the NetZero Slot initiative, the Panama Canal asserts that it is reaffirming its commitment to advancing cleaner, more sustainable maritime transport while honoring and encouraging its users’ dedication to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

For shipping companies, it says the program will offer the ability to choose the transit date within the week offered. They will also offer a guaranteed transit time of 24 hours.

This new offering it said was being put in place while it awaits the development of regional infrastructure and logistics that will allow steady progress toward global decarbonization goals. A second phase, planned for 2026, will be announced in the future.

This program comes as the government of Panama continues to assert that it will not negotiate with the Trump administration on the operation of the canal. It dismissed talk that Trump would attempt to seize the canal asserting its sovereignty and denying allegations of Chinese domination.