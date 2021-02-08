OSV Operator Vallianz Joins the All-Electric Tugboat Trend

Vallianz's core business is in conventionally-powered offshore vessel operations, as above (Vallianz file image) By The Maritime Executive 02-08-2021 09:12:00

Offshore vessel operator Vallianz Holdings has signed an MoU with SeaTech Solutions to develop a series of all-electric harbor tugs based on a clean sheet design. When coupled with a renewable power supply, the all-electric tug is intended to help owners meet the IMO 2030 and 2050 targets.

The 26-meter tug will be equipped with azimuthing drives, and it will have a bollard pull of 60 tonnes with a service speed of 12 knots. It will be fitted with high-capacity electric battery modules to provide it with enough power and capacity for ship assist work.

Instead of adapting past designs, SeaTech has developed its “EVT-60” design with a brand-new battery-powered concept. After completing development of the design for the e-tug, Vallianz intends to use its own shipyard (the PT United Sindo Perkasa yard in Batam) to market the tug to potential clients and vessel owners who are interested in building the vessel.

“Technology for electric vessels is available, and the real challenge is to develop a cost-effective total logistics solution. We target a capex increase of only 20 percent with lower life cycle costs for this electric tug," said Govinder Chopra, the director of SeaTech. "The electric tug lends itself to digitalization and future autonomous operations."

All-electric tugs are just beginning to appear on the global market, primarily for ship-assist applications where they may return to dock when needed to recharge. The first in the world, the 32-tonne bollard pull Zeetug, was built at Turkish yard TK Tuzla and placed in service last year. Three sister tugs are under construction.

The Port of Auckland has also ordered an all-electric tug from Damen, and the 70-tonne bollard pull vessel was launched in December. After conducting an online poll on its naming, the port decided to call it Sparky. It is scheduled for delivery this year.